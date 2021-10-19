North East To Be New Engine For Post-COVID Economic Development: MoS Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, stated on Monday, October 18, that the North East, which has abundant bio-resources, will be a new engine for post-COVID economic development in the country. Dr Jitendra, speaking at the inaugural function of a national seminar on "Developing Bioeconomy from Bioresources of North Eastern Region of India," organised by the Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD), Takyelpat at the auditorium of the Manipur State Film Development Society, said that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on economic activities around the world.

MoS Singh stated that contributions from many sections of the economy are required to create a viable economy and stay on course. According to the Union Minister, the North East, which has abundant bio-resources, has a critical role to play in the country's economic restoration. The minister stated that bioresources should be the fuel for a new engine for economic development in a state like Manipur, which has abundant bio-resources.

"Integrated farming activities should also be encouraged to ensure economic growth and to achieve the target of "Doubling Farmers Income by 2022". IBSD has a key role in research and reaching out technologies to the farmers as well," he added.

Singh went on to say that peace and development are mutually beneficial and that both goals have been attained over time. He went on to say that the North East has received special attention under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and that several development initiatives have begun in the region. He also announced the creation of a collaborative programme called "Capacity Building and Training for Young Researchers in the North East Region on Bioresources Management and Advanced Biotechnology." He also gave Manipur farmers high-quality sweet mandarin (Citrus strawberry Mabhog) planting material.

Rajkumar Ranjan Singh says possibility for economic development through bio-resources in Manipur

Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education remarked that because Manipur is located in the Indo-Burma Biodiversity Hotspots, there is a possibility for economic development through bio-resources. The opening celebration was attended by IBSD Director Professor Kumar Mukherjee, scientists, delegates, and farmers. The Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD) was established in April 2001 under the Manipur Societies Registration Act, 1989, with the goal of developing bioresources and ensuring their long-term use through biotechnological interventions for the region's socio-economic development.

