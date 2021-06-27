North Kashmir: On Swarnim Vijay Varsh, Tributes Paid To Warriors Of Indo-Pakistan 1971 War

The 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh Marshal', symbolic of 50 years of India's 1971 war victory over Pakistan reached Baramulla on June 27, 2021, where it was given a grand reception. The valiant soldiers, who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1971 war were paid homage in a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at Dagger War Memorial.

Swarnim Vijay Varsh: Wreath-laying ceremony at Dagger War Memorial

A variety of cultural programmes were organised to mark the event which included patriotic songs by school children, Bhangra dance, Rouff dance and performances by renowned artists of Valley followed by felicitation of veer naris and veterans. On December 16, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lighted the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh Mashaal' from the hallowed and eternal flame of the National War Memorial that marked the commencement of this Golden Jubilee Year.

4 such Mashaals are travelling in 4 cardinal directions, reaching the remotest corners of the nation to include villages of our valiant and intrepid warriors, who participated in the war. One of these Mashaal's entered Kashmir valley on June 16, 2021, and reached Baramulla on June 27, 2021. The event was attended by prominent civil dignitaries, which included prominent public representatives, government officials, Paramilitary forces, J&K Police, Chairman Municipal Council Baramulla Touseef Raina and a large local population.

While speaking to reporters, Major General Virendra Vats, SM, VSM, GOC, 19 Inf Div remembered the sacrifices of 1971 war veterans, veer naris and ex-servicemen, who made this event possible by benign presence. The Indo-Pak war of 1971 is one of the shortest war which lasted only for 13 days which resulted in a comprehensive victory for our Nation. During this war, our forces captured around 15,010 km of land in the west but returned it at the 1972 Shimla Agreement as a gesture of goodwill. However, territory captured in Kashmir was retained by both sides, the present LoC is the outcome of the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

This Mashaal is a symbol of seamless coordination and extraordinary collaboration among the Armed Forces during the 1971 War, which led to the eventual victory and creation of the Independent State of Bangladesh.

The Mashaal has arrived today at Baramulla – a peaceful town with a rich cultural heritage that saw the bloodiest carnage by Pakistan during 1447-48 ops. In our area during 1971, major battles were fought in Lipa Valley, Naugam Sect and Gulmarg sector.

All these operations were conducted in the month of Dec in inclement weather condition and the people of Baramulla were directly involved in these operations and supported the Indian Army wholeheartedly. A No of civilians as porters volunteered and assisted various battlefields during the ops. This speaks a lot about the commitment of the people of Baramulla to their motherland. So today we dedicate this Mashaal to the “People of Baramulla” who have been always with us for ages.

The Mashaal will be taken to various important locations in our area and for the next 09 days a Number of ceremonies will be held in honour of our Veer Naris, War veterans to the civilians as a mark of respect for the scarifies they made in honour of their motherland. After two days of events, the victory flame will be passed to Pir Panjal Brigade for its onward journey. The complete event was conducted abiding by strict COVID-19 protocols.

