Nostalgia Galore As HC Verma, Author Of IIT Prep Book Concepts Of Physics, Gets Padma Shri

Dr Harish Chandra Verma was awarded the Padma Shri for his contributions in the field of science and engineering and that has hit netizens with nostalgia.

If you ever opted for science as a subject in the days of your schooling, chances are that you must have stumbled upon the name Harish Chandra Verma or H.C Verma, as students know it. The stalwart physicist was bestowed with the Padma Shri award on Monday, November 8, for his contributions in the field of science and engineering. With a specialisation in the field of nuclear physics, H.C Verma became a household name with his most prominent work- Concepts of Physics, the two-volume books consisting of questions that have now hit many with nostalgia.

President Ram Nath Kovind presented him with the fourth-highest civilian award yesterday at the Padma Awards 2020, which was organised at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Ever since Dr. HC Verma won the Padma Shri, netizens are lauding his efforts and pouring in their best wishes on Twitter. Netizens recalled how 'HC Verma', as it later came to be known, helped in clearing their concepts of physics while some pointed out how it incited a "nightmare".

Besides, many were hit with nostalgia as they shared the images of a monkey, that used to suspend on a pulley, something which is still fresh in the memories of students. Check out some of the delightful yet nostalgic reactions.

Born in Darbhanga district of Bihar, Dr HC Verma is a retired professor from IIT Kanpur and had completed his M.Sc and Ph.D from the same institute. He is known for his programmes, such as the Siksha Sopan, to help the underprivileged students and has also won a Maulana Abul Kalam Azad award from the Bihar state government.

