'Not Pakistan's Cup Of Tea': India Slams Pakistan At Human Rights Council In Geneva

Indian diplomat Vimarsh Aryan in his right of reply at Human Rights Council at Geneva slammed Pakistan over its 'mendacious statement' made by its delegation on Tuesday. Aryan in his reply, called out the Pakistani delegation at the council to attempt to polarise and politicize the forum that is responsible for promotion and protection of all human rights.

He also stated that President and Prime Ministers of Pakistan including the incumbent have openly acknowledged the support and inter-operational linkages between state machinery and UN proscribed terrorist organisations.

'Religious tolerance is not Pakistan's cup of tea'

In his response at the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Indian diplomat Vimarsh Aryan said, "I wish to inform this august Council that over the past seven months we have undertaken a series of democratic and progressive legislative reforms in Jammu & Kashmir aimed to further protect the overall human rights of our citizens and to curb Pakistan’s nefarious designs aimed at damaging the syncretic fabric of Indian society."

"The international community has abundantly witnessed the subsequent hysterical reactions of Pakistan at various fora, that only attempted to create a storm in the teacup, but unwittingly implied that democratic traditions and religious tolerance are not Pakistan’s cup of tea," added Vimarsh Aryan.

Furthermore, he asserted, "Jammu & Kashmir has been, is and will continue to be an integral part of India and Pakistan should cease to covet it. Pakistan must remember that terrorism is the worst form of human rights abuse."

The Indian diplomat also reprimanded Turkey at the Human Rights Council as he advised Turkey from commenting on the internal affairs of India. "I can but only advise Turkey to refrain from commenting on the internal affairs of India and develop a better understanding of the democratic practices. I also caution them not to encourage cross-border terrorism," said Aryan.

