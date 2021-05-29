NSA Ajit Doval Commissions Indian Coast Guard's Offshore Vessel 'Sajag'

In a low-key ceremony, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) 'Sajag' was commissioned by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Saturday. The commissioning ceremony of the OPV constructed by Goa Shipyard Limited was attended by Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar, Indian Coast Guard Director General K Natarajan and CMD Goa shipyard Cmde BB Nagpal (Retd) were among others.

Doval in his address reminisced the forming of ICG. He said, "The ICG came into being post-1971 war when it was assessed that maritime borders are equally vital as land borders. The blueprint for a multi-dimension Coast Guard was conceived by the visionary Rustamji Committee even as the United Nations Convention of the Laws of the Sea (UNCLOS) was being negotiated and India’s assets off Mumbai high were growing. The ICG, which was created through an Act of Parliament in 1978, has traversed a long journey in the last four decades."

He then went on to commend the Goa shipyard for indigenously developing ships like Sajag for the Maritime Armed forces on time with state-of-the-art machinery and the latest technology sensors and equipment that will enable ICG to undertake varied charter of duties within and beyond the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Thereafter, he went to highlight that he was impressed to witness the ICG OPV Sajag, which was looking magnificent during the commissioning ceremony.

Doval's address was followed by the address of Director General K Natarajan, in which he briefed the NSA about the massive firefighting operation being undertaken by the ICG.

Sajag-All you need to know

As per information provided by ICG, this state-of-the-art ship has been designed and built indigenously by Goa Shipyard Limited and is fitted with advanced technology, navigation and communication equipment, sensors, and machinery. The vessel is fitted with a 40/60 Bofors gun and two 12.7 mm SRCG guns with FCS. The ship is also equipped with an Integrated Bridge System (IBS), Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS), Power Management System (PMS), and High Power External firefighting (EFF) system.

The ship is designed to carry one twin-engine helicopter and four high-speed boats including two inflatable boats for boarding operation, Search and Rescue, Law Enforcement, and Maritime Patrol. The ship is also capable of carrying pollution response equipment to contain oil spills at sea.

"The ship displaces approximately 2350 tons (GRT) and is propelled by two 9100 KW diesel engines to attain a maximum speed of 26 knots. She has an endurance of 6000 nm at an economical speed. The sustenance and reach, coupled with the latest and modern equipment and system provide her with the capability to perform the role of a command platform and undertake tasks to fulfill the Coast Guard charter," ICG said in a statement.

