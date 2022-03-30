Last Updated:

NSA Ajit Doval Meets German Chancellor's Advisor Jens Plötner; Discusses Bilateral Issues

NSA Ajit Doval, in his meeting with Jens Plötner, discussed bilateral relations and the immense potential that lies for benefit of both India and Germany.

India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met Jens Plötner, Security and Foreign Policy Advisor to the German Chancellor on Wednesday, March 30. The duo, which met in New Delhi, discussed the bilateral relations between India and Germany along with a wide range of issues related to the two nations. According to ANI, the two sides also discussed their strategic partnership, reaffirmed its strength and resilience and underscored the immense potential that lies for both their benefits. 

NSA Ajit Doval highlights India's peaceful approach

In addition to this, Doval and his counterpart addressed the forthcoming 6th Inter-Governmental Consultations and agreed that it would provide an opportunity for the two countries to engage and intensify their bilateral partnership. Apart from discussing the ties, the major global developments unfolding in the respective regions of both countries were also raised. Citing international law and India's commitment to the UN Charter, NSA Doval emphasised New Delhi's consistent approach to the peaceful settlement of disputes. He also upheld the principles of respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all States.

Following his meet with India's NSA, Plötner also held talks with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar earlier today. "Good to see Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to German Chancellor Jens Plötner this afternoon. Understandably, our conversation focused around the Ukraine situation", Jaishankar wrote in a tweet. 

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi revealed that Plötner also met with Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and discussed the Indian-German strategic partnership as well as global and regional issues.

It is worth noting, that the German delegate's visit comes when several high-level foreign dignitaries are visiting India for consultations on ongoing bilateral, regional and multilateral issues. Last week, NSA Doval had hosted Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, which was the first visit of a senior Chinese leader since the Ladakh standoff. The meeting followed the Chinese minister's sensitive remarks over Kashmir while he was on a Pakistan visit. 

