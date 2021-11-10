In a key development, the National Security Advisors (NSAs) meet chaired by NSA Ajit Doval and those of Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, after deliberation on Afghanistan on November 10, issued the Delhi Declaration on Afghanistan. The NSAs especially discussed the security situation and its regional and global ramifications, the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

The member states discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan, since August 15 when the Ashraf Ghani-led democratic government collapsed paving way for the hardline Taliban to take over. The sides paid special attention to the current political situation in Afghanistan and threats arising from terrorism, radicalisation and drug trafficking as well as the need for humanitarian assistance.

Delhi declaration on Afghanistan can be perused as follows: