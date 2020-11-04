NUJ(I) Condemns Arnab Goswami's Illegal Arrest, Slams Manhandling By Mumbai Police

The National Union of Journalists (India) strongly condemns the illegal arrest of noted journalist and Editor-in-Chief of Republic Media Network Arnab Goswami.

The forcible entry of the Mumbai police into the residence of Mr Goswami without serving him any prior notice or summons to appear before it is a clear violation of Supreme Court Guidelines. Besides, it appears an attempt to subdue and throttle the freedom of speech and expression by misuse of the police force by the Maharashtra Government.

The misuse of the police force to gag the media, the fourth estate of democracy, is highly dangerous.

Television footage shows Arnab Goswami, manhandled by the police, desperately pleading for medical advice and praying for seeking legal opinion from his lawyers. But he was denied that opportunity. This is highly inhumane, heartless and illegal, too.

Ras Bihar

President, National Union of Journalists (India)

Prasanna Kumar Mohanty, Secretary General, National Union of Journalists (India)