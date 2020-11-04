IndiaWithArnab: Sign The Petition & Demand An End To This Emergency In Maharashtra

In a black day for India’s free press, Arnab Goswami was encircled by the Mumbai Police which barged into his home, physically assaulted him, and dragged him by the hair to be arrested. The arrest made at 7:45am on Wednesday, was a brazen abuse of power by the Mumbai Police under the Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, and undoubtedly as per the tutelage of the Maharashtra Government.

Arnab Goswami was arrested in a case which was closed in April 2019 because the Police found no proof of illegality. The conniving, calibrated and concocted nature of the re-opening of the case by the Maharashtra Government is the final nail on the coffin of democracy prevailing in the state. Armed with semi-automatic weapons, a complete disregard for due process and a mission to mow down the rights of citizens, the Mumbai Police has scarred Indian democracy with the most dastard blot.

Protest against the physical assault and arrest of Arnab Goswami in Thane

After the failure to make falsehoods on a TRP scam, hawala operation, and suspicious money trails stick, now an encounter cop has been deployed to make an arrest in a cropped up suicide case that was already closed in 2019. An encounter cop Sachin Vaze, who was suspended following a custodial death case in 2003 joined the Shiv Sena and even faced extortion allegations has been reinstated, was leading the arrest of Arnab Goswami today. The entire exercise reeks of vendetta, demonstrates shocking abuse of power and is proof of the arrogant and insecure Maharashtra Government.

While being taken away in a Police van, Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami appealed to the people of India to fight for the truth. It is now time to come together as ONE and fight for it. With the truth, we humbly appeal and turn to the citizens of India to sign this petition so that the voice of Indians and citizens across the world reaches the highest offices and quarters.

This petition is an appeal for support, a symbol of solidarity and a message on behalf of 130 crore Indians that they will come together and fight this brutal bludgeoning of the heart of our democracy, liberty and fundamental rights in an independent democratic Republic of India.