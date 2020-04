From KCR To Pinarayi Vijayan, Number Of CMs Follow PM Modi's '9 Pm- 9 Mins' Appeal

The Chief Ministers of various states lit lamps and candles for 9 minutes at 9 pm on Sunday, April 5 to vanquish the darkness caused by the novel coronavirus. It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who issued an appeal in this regard on April 3. CMs such as Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Manohar Lal Khattar, Vijay Rupani, Nitish Kumar, K Chandrasekhar Rao, and Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in this initiative.

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu

Manipur CM N Biren Singh

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Tamil Nadu CM Edapaddi Palaniswami

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani