NV Ramana Sworn In As 48th Chief Justice Of India, President Kovind Extends Best Wishes

Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana on April 24 was sworn in as the 48th Chief Justice of India by President Ram Nath Kovind. Raman’s oath-taking ceremony in English in the name of God was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Following the ceremony, President Kovind also congratulated him and extended best wishes for a successful tenure in the new position.

Born in Ponnavaram village of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district on August 27, 1957, Justice NV Ramana was enrolled as an advocate on February 10, 1983. On June 27, 200, he was appointed as a permanent judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court and he went on to function as acting Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court from March 10, 2013, to May 20, 2013. Following which, on September 2, 2013, Ramana was elevated as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court before becoming Judge of Supreme Court on February 17, 2014.

Now, as the new Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana will demit the office on August 26, 2022 and he is succeeding Justice S A Bobde who left the office on April 23.

Watch LIVE: Swearing-in-Ceremony of the Chief Justice of India Justice N.V. Ramana at Rashtrapati Bhavan https://t.co/2anxKgohll — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 24, 2021

Who is Justice NV Ramana?

The Supreme Court of India's website says the following about Justice NV Ramana:

"N.V. Ramana, B.Sc., B.L., was born in an agricultural family on August 27, 1957, in Ponnavaram Village, Krishna District. He enrolled as an Advocate on February 10, 1983. He has practised in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Central and Andhra Pradesh Administrative Tribunals and the Supreme Court of India in Civil, Criminal, Constitutional, Labour, Service and Election matters. He has specialized in Constitutional, Criminal, Service and Inter-State River laws. He has also functioned as Panel Counsel for various Government Organizations. He has functioned as Additional Standing Counsel for Central Government and Standing Counsel for Railways in the Central Administrative Tribunal at Hyderabad. He has also functioned as Additional Advocate General of Andhra Pradesh. He was appointed as a Permanent Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on June 27, 2000. He functioned as Acting Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court from March 10, 2013, to May 20, 2013. He had participated in several National and International Conferences held in India and abroad and submitted papers on various topics of legal importance. Elevated as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court w.e.f. 02.09.2013. Elevated as a Judge, Supreme Court of India w.e.f. 17.02.2014."

Image credits: @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter