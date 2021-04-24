NV Ramana Sworn In As 48th Chief Justice Of India, President Kovind Extends Best Wishes

Quick links:
Image credits: @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana on April 24 was sworn in as the 48th Chief Justice of India by President Ram Nath Kovind. Raman’s oath-taking ceremony in English in the name of God was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Following the ceremony, President Kovind also congratulated him and extended best wishes for a successful tenure in the new position.
Born in Ponnavaram village of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district on August 27, 1957, Justice NV Ramana was enrolled as an advocate on February 10, 1983. On June 27, 200, he was appointed as a permanent judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court and he went on to function as acting Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court from March 10, 2013, to May 20, 2013. Following which, on September 2, 2013, Ramana was elevated as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court before becoming Judge of Supreme Court on February 17, 2014.
Now, as the new Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana will demit the office on August 26, 2022 and he is succeeding Justice S A Bobde who left the office on April 23.
Watch LIVE: Swearing-in-Ceremony of the Chief Justice of India Justice N.V. Ramana at Rashtrapati Bhavan https://t.co/2anxKgohll— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 24, 2021
