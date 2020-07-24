Odisha Allows Home Isolation Of Mild Or Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients In Rural Areas

The Odisha government on Thursday allowed all COVID-19 positive patients residing in rural areas, who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and have no comorbidities, to undergo home quarantine.

Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department said that COVID-19 cases are increasing in Odisha because of the vigorous house to house survey and testing of symptomatic people.

"Health infrastructure is stable in the state. There is an adequate stock of medicine and logistics for coming four months to combat COVID-19," added Mohapatra.

The fight against COVID-19 can be strengthened if positive cases are detected early and treatment begins in time, the Chief Secretary said. He, therefore, urged symptomatic people to voluntarily undergo testing and help contain the virus.

Plasma bank to be opened in Odisha

Mohapatra said that method of plasma therapy for COVID-19 treatment has yielded significant results. In view of this, plasma banks will be opened soon at MKCG Medical College, Berhampur and Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar, he noted.

"People who have recovered from COVID-19 are requested to come forward to donate plasma to save lives. People are requested to adhere to COVID-19 protocols including the proper wearing of masks, maintenance of social distancing and frequent hand washing. Spitting at public places is strictly prohibited," he said.

The Chief Secretary informed that 6,580 COVID Care Homes are presently operational in 6,798 Gram Panchayats of the state. In all these centres, the total number of 65,965 beds have been made available for Coronavirus patients.

(With inputs from agency)

(Image for representation: PTI)