After MHA Allows Inter-state Travel, Odisha Becomes First State To Resume Bus Services

A day after the Central Government permitted the inter-state and intra-state movement of vehicles and buses, Odisha became the first state to resume bus services, amid nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Announcing the same, Odisha Minister Padmanabha Behera said that the State Transport Authority has initiated the process of resuming bus services. Earlier, the Odisha Government had allowed buses to bus at inter-district and intra-district levels in green zones only.

Before lockdown 4.0 began on Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a fresh list of activities that are permitted and prohibited in the fourth phase. According to the latest guidelines, State Governments have been permitted to resume bus services from May 18.

MHA Guidelines For Lockdown 4.0

On Sunday, the MHA issued fresh guidelines for the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown from May 18 to May 31. No distinction has been made in the permitted activities as far as the Red, Orange, and Green zones are concerned. However, only essential activities will be allowed in the containment zones. Moreover, the state governments and Union Territories have been empowered to decide the demarcation of the three zones. Meanwhile, the movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm and 7 am except for essential activities.

List of prohibited activities during lockdown 4.0:

All domestic and international air travel of passengers barring for medical purposes, air ambulance, security and other purposes permitted by the MHA Metro rail services All educational institutions Hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality services except for those housing frontline workers Cinema halls, swimming pools, shopping malls, gyms, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums All kind of gatherings Movement of people between 7 pm and 7 am except for essential services Consumption of liquor, gutka, tobacco etc. in public places

