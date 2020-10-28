Odisha CM Launches 'Sumangal' & Student Scholarship Web Portals To Aid Beneficiaries

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday, October 27 launched two web portals. Patnaik launched 'Odisha State Scholarship Portal' and 'Sumangal Portal'. The former portal is to help eligible students of the state to avail scholarship benefits in a seamless and transparent manner, while the latter one is to help people avail inter-caste marriage incentives.

According to a government release, 21 scholarships would be offered by eight state departments and more than 11 lakh beneficiary students from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and educationally backward classes would benefit from the scholarship portal.

READ | Odisha reports 1,247 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more fatalities

READ | 6 scribes held for extortion in Odisha

'Only through the use of technology...'

"Only through the use of technology can we provide the public with the best services at the right time with efficiency and transparency. This portal will reduce the distance between government departments and prospective students and they can apply from their homes within a specified time frame," the Chief Minister said at the virtual launch.

READ | Over 50 fall sick after having 'prasad' in Odisha village

CM also launched SUMANGAL Portal, developed by @stscdev, to grant incentive to inter-caste married couples under Odisha Right to Public Services Act, 2012. Applicants need to apply through https://t.co/1pNPqe6znz. #OdishaCares pic.twitter.com/gbyQbzQacy — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) October 27, 2020

CM @Naveen_Odisha has launched an integrated Odisha State Scholarship Portal to help eligible students avail scholarship benefits in a seamless and transparent manner. More than 11 lakh beneficiaries to be benefitted from this unified portal. #OdishaCares @MoSarkar5T pic.twitter.com/nDORVl2UO1 — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) October 27, 2020

Through the State Scholarship Portal, scholarships will be credited directly to students' bank accounts as the portal is linked to the state treasury. Moreover, professional programs of the SC and ST Department, Higher Education, Schools and Mass Education, Labor and ESI, Skills Development and Technical Education, and Agriculture Department will be administered on the portal.

Minister for Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Tribes Development Jagannath Sarka while speaking at the launch said 6,00,000 students are benefiting from the program under the Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Tribes Development Department alone. Odisha is an example for other states today to bring about change through five programs, Sarka added.

'Rs 2.5 lakh can be availed'

Furthermore, the Chief Minister said while inaugurating the Sumangal portal that inter-ethnic marriages increased social unity and it reduced racial discrimination while promoting equality and peaceful coexistence in society. The CM added that Rs 2.5 lakh can be availed by beneficiaries within 60 days of applying at the portal.

READ | Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik calls up NEET topper Soyeb Aftab, wishes him bright future

(With ANI inputs)