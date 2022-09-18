Odisha Girl Makes Portrait Of PM Modi Using Almonds On His Birthday; Hails His Leadership

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 72nd birthday on Saturday, September 17, an artist from Odisha's Bhubaneswar made a miniature portrait of the Prime Minister on seven almonds, showing the seven decades of his life journey from his childhood to becoming the 14th Prime Minister of India.

While explaining her art, Priya Sahani, the artist, stated that she first drew an Indian map using seven almonds. She informed that each of the almonds represents 10 years of PM Modi's life journey from Gujarat to New Delhi.

Sahani was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, "Across the country, people are greeting PM Modi on his 72nd birthday. President of India and daughter of Odisha Droupadi Murmu also sent warm greetings to PM Narendra Modi. I have made a miniature portrait of PM Modi on almonds presenting seven decades of his life journey from Gujarat to New Delhi on his 72nd birthday on Saturday."

Odisha girl makes portrait of PM Modi using almonds

Further sharing her admiration for PM Modi, she added, "I chose almond because almond keeps the most protein and makes people powerful. I think PM Modi is the most powerful man or leader not only in India but also in the world. He always works for the people and inspires others towards nation building. I will pray to lord Jagannath to bless PM Narendra Modi and keep him always healthy to make India the most powerful country across the world."

(With Agency inputs)

Image: Twitter/@portraitbypriya