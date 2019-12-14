Odisha Government Includes Agriculture Department Under 'Mo Sarkar' Initiative

The Odisha government led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has brought Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment department under its flagship initiative 'Mo Sarkar'. On Saturday, the Chief Minister launched the 'Mo Sarkar' programme to ensure the effective implementation of various government schemes.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, "There was a time when super cyclone in 1999 devastated the entire coast of Odisha. During that period, we had to wait for other states to provide relief to our people in the stress. Now, Odisha is the third-largest contributor to the country's Public Distribution System (PDS), the credit goes to the farmers of the state."

"We have re-named Agriculture department to Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Department to involve the farmers in our programs, policies, and the empowerment of farmers is our sole objective, I am glad that the Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Department will come under 'Mo Sarkar' initiative," he added.

Under the new initiative, the Chief Minister and other officials will directly interact with citizens and take their feedback on various government schemes.

The Chief Minister said, “I will be personally making random calls to farmers to take their feedback on the kind of services they are getting in government offices. Good feedbacks will lead to appreciation and incentives while bad feedbacks will lead to action."

He said that the new initiative of the Odisha government would empower the farmers and ensure the development of rural areas.

'Mo Government' means 'my government' in Odia which is a transformative initiative of 5T programmes.

The 5-T programme was introduced by Naveen Patnaik after he secured the Assembly election win in Odisha for the fifth time in a row. It is based on the philosophy that transparency, technology, teamwork and time leads to transformation.

Various schemes of the agriculture department like Kalia, Farm mechanization, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, seed subsidy, Jalanidhi, Odisha Millets Mission, National Food Security Mission, Paramapargat Krishi Vikash Yojna, seed, fertilizer, pesticide license holders and mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture have been categorized under 'Mo Government' project.

(With inputs from ANI)