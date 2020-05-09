Odisha Govt Allows Increase In Working Hours In Factories With Payment Of Overtime

The Odisha Government on Friday has decided to provide relaxation for industries and commercial activities and approved the 12 hours shift instead of 8 hours shift with Payment of Overtime for the period of three months during the lockdown. The decision comes after considering the representations of certain industries and industrial associations. However, this relaxation will not be applicable in the areas that are declared as hotspots and containment zones.

As per the official notification issued by the State's labour and ESI Department, "This relaxation will not be applicable to areas declared as hotspots and containment zones in different cities of the state. The commercial activities and businesses can start functioning from April 20 but with the due procedure of safety and social distancing."

The notification also specified that no adult worker shall be allowed or required to work in a factory for more than 12 hours in any day and 72 hours in any week.

"No adult worker shall be allowed or required to work in a factory for more than 12 hours in any day and 72 hours in any week, the periods of work of adult workers in a factory each day shall be so fixed that no period shall exceed 6 hours and that no worker shall work for more than 6 hours before he has had an interval for rest of at least half an hour, the total spread over shall not exceed 13 hours." the notification read.

The notification further stated that female workers shall not be allowed or required to work in a factory between 7 pm to 6 am.

"No female workers shall be allowed or required to work in a factory between 7 pm to 6 am unless specifically permitted by the Government in this regard. Additional four hours of overtime wages per day shall be paid as prescribed under Section 59 of Factories Act subject to an overtime limit of 24 hours per week and Other guidelines under COVID-19 will be observed scrupulously."

(With inputs from agency)