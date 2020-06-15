Odisha: IPS Office Adopts Tribal Village 'Sindibur'; Promises To Fulfill Basic Amenities

IPS officer and SP of Odisha’s Gajapati district, has adopted a tribal village Sindibur and walked on foot for over 5-km to reach the village on Saturday. Villagers in the area are deprived of basic amenities and are living in poor conditions.

"Along with some law students, officials from district administration, I contributed funds and adopted the village as it is deprived of basic amenities. We will try to meet requirements of the villagers," SP Sarah Sharma said.

Ishak Rait, a villager said, everyone was surprised to see the officer in the village as no top official has ever visited the place.

"Madam came for the first time, she promised us to fulfil our basic requirements. So, we are happy. No senior officer from Gajapati district, Gumma Block or Sarang Thana ever visited our village. However, we are happy that she has adopted our village," he said.

