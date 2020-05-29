Odisha: CM Patnaik Seeks Union Min Pradhan's Help With 'Bande Utkal Janani' Song On 30 May

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sought cooperation from Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on the singing of 'Bande Utkal Janani', a patriotic Odia song to boost the morale of the states COVID-19 warriors. The Chief Minister has urged the people of Odisha and the Odia population across the world on Thursday to sing 'Bande Utkala Janani' at 5:30 pm on May 30.

"Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to Union Minister of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan and sought his cooperation on the singing of Bande Utkal Janani at 5:30 pm on May 30 to boost the morale of Odisha COVID Warriors," Odisha CMO tweeted.

'Well being of my dear citizens was the only concern'

In the video message, Patnaik outlined how several countries regardless of their economic strength have faced difficult situations due to the coronavirus crisis. "When Odisha started its war against COVID-19, ensuring the safety of 4.5 crore people of this state was my sole priority. Be it any policy or action we initiated at the time, well being of my dear citizens was the only concern," said Patnaik.

"Odisha has set an example not only in India but all across the world. The state has the lowest mortality rate for COVID-19 in the world. More than half of the patients have recovered," Naveen Patnaik added. He further said that while many powerful countries in the world are "struggling" with the virus, Odisha's fight against COVID-19 has been an "unprecedented achievement" for the state.

As many as 67 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,660, a health department official said on Thursday. Of the new patients, 65 had recently returned from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh and were housed in quarantine centres, while two others were detected as a result of the contact-tracing exercise, he said.

As many as 75 patients have recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, PK Mohapatra said. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 766, while 812 patients have so far recovered from the disease. Seven people have died due to COVID-19.

(With ANI inputs)