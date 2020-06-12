Odisha: Over 1 Lakh Migrants To Get Rs 2000 On Completion Of 14-day Quarantine Period

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday, June 11 announced that the migrant workers who have successfully completed the 14-day mandatory quarantine period after returning back to the state would be given an incentive of Rs 2000.

The Health and Family Welfare Department revealed that the incentive would help benefit about 1,10,080 migrant labourers in the state. The state would be spending approximately Rs 19.03 crore from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for this purpose, as per the official release.

Curfew revised for Raja festival

Certain changes in the night curfew were also made keeping in mind Odisha's Raja festival. For June 12, the night curfew would begin from 10 PM instead of 7 PM in order to enable people to do their pre-festival Raja shopping. The state government however strictly appealed to people to maintain social distancing while shopping for the festival in the markets.

"Shopkeepers have been requested to wear masks and not to allow customers without masks to enter into their shops. Priority should be given to digital payment, gloves must be used and social distance should be maintained. Any violation of COVID-19 protocol may warrant legal action," the press note read.

The official release also spoke about the high-level meeting held under Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy that saw discussions about developing existing Urban Haats at Puri, Bhubaneswar and Konark. The Odisha government has decided to renovate the existing urban haats in the post-lockdown period as a means to boost the handloom and handicraft sector.

(With Agency Inputs)