Odisha Sets Up 10000 Rain Water Harvesting Structures In 75 Days, Earns Union Min's Praise

Odisha has achieved a mega milestone ahead of the onset of the southwest monsoon under 'Catch the Rain' campaign as the state's Housing and Urban Development Department set up more than 10,000 rain water harvesting structures (RWHS) to aid water conservation and groundwater recharge.

The campaign, which will benefit 114 towns, was completed in 75 days under Mukhyamantri Karma Tatpara Abhiyan Yojana (MUKTA) scheme.

The MUKTA scheme is an urban wage employment scheme that provides opportunities to needy people.

Hailing the 'brilliant effort', Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tweeted, "10,000 Rain water harvesting structures in 75 days across 114 local bodies is a commendable feat. This campaign run under Mukhya Mantri Karma Tatapara Abhiyan will help #CatchTheRain at a mammoth scale across the state."

The campaign was started on April 15, 2021, with the motive of constructing at least 5,000 RWHS to facilitate water conservation in 114 towns in Odisha before the monsoon

This campaign run under Mukhya Mantri Karma Tatapara Abhiyan will help #CatchTheRain at a mammoth scale across the state.

What is RWHS?

The Rain water harvesting structures or RWHS are low-cost structures uniquely designed based on the hydrogeological factors prevailing in Odisha. The structures are usually constructed on playgrounds, parks, vacant lands and open spaces depending on the space availability and technical feasibility.

Motivated by the success of the campaign, the Odisha government has decided to build additional 10,000 RWHS. While Odisha is a water-surplus state, the distribution of the rainfall in the state is irregular and erratic. The average rainfall in Odisha is 1,400 mm. The state receives about 76% of rain between mid-June and mid-September and receives the remaining 24% rain throughout the year.

About 'Catch the Rain' campaign:

The Catch the Rain campaign was launched by the Jal Shakti Ministry in 2020 to create RWHS with the purpose of water conservation. The theme for this year's campaign is “Catch the rain, where it falls, when it falls” and will run till November 30, 2021.