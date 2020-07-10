Odisha: 'Special Covid Fee' On Liquor Slashed From 50 Percent To 15 Percent

The Odisha government on Thursday reduced the "Special Covid Fee" on alcoholic beverages from 50 per cent of MRP to 15 per cent. The state excise department said only 15 per cent of the fee would be charged on MRP of various liquor instead of the earlier rate of 50 per cent. The Odisha government generated revenue of Rs 200 crores through 'Special Covid Fee'.

"Considering the MRP of liquor prevailing in other states and also to ensure that no non-duty paid liquor from outside enters Odisha due to difference in price, the state Government has decided to revise the MRP of these alcoholic beverages by rationalizing the rate of Special Covid Fee," a release by the excise department said.

With this, the price of various FMFU IMFU Beer/ Wine/ RTD brands is hiked by around 15 percent instead of 50 percent from July 10.

Counter sale of country liquor

Earlier on Monday, the Odisha government allowed counter sale of country liquor. Over-the-counter sale of out still liquor and extra neutral alcohol (ENA)-based liquor have been allowed from Tuesday in non-containment zones. The home delivery of the country liquor, which was allowed from July 1, will also continue. Shops will remain open from 7 am to 6 pm and the consumption of liquor inside the premises of the stores will not be allowed.

In order to regulate the crowd, the retailers will have to erect barricades wherever required, and also employ additional manpower with specific responsibility to ensure regulation of queue, maintenance of social distancing norms by the customers. The retailers have also been asked to ensure that all the staff in their shops use a face mask. The shops have been asked not to sell liquor to those without masks and violating social distancing norms.

Local police and excise department staff will remain watchful and district magistrates are authorised to close the shops in case of any violation. Foreign liquor shops were allowed to operate from July 1 from 7 am to 6 pm.

(With inputs from agency)