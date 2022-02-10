Odisha STF seizes brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore, 1 held

Bhubaneswar, Feb 10 (PTI) The Special Task Force of Odisha Police on Thursday seized brown sugar worth about Rs 1 crore and arrested one person in this connection in Balasore district.

The STF said that a raid was conducted based on intelligence inputs about illegal transportation of narcotic drugs.

A man from Kajimahala under Soro police station limit was caught with brown sugar worth about Rs 1 crore.

The man was arrested and a case registered under NDPS Act 1985 against him.

Since 2020, the STF in a special drive against narcotic drugs has seized more than 48 kg of brown sugar/heroin and more than 89 quintals of ganja/marijuana and arrested more than 122 drug dealers/peddlers, they said. PTI AAM RG RG

