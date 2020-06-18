Odisha To Set Up COVID Care Homes In All 6,798 Gram Panchayats To Contain Spread Of Virus

The Odisha Government has decided to set up COVID-19 Care Home (CCHs) facilities in all 6,798 gram panchayats, and Coronavirus Management Committees at the local level in both rural and urban areas to decentralise the management of the pandemic.

"We are going to set up Covid Care Home (CCHs) in every Gram Panchayat in the State, where about 10 to 20 persons can be accommodated in each CCH. People with symptoms of cold, fever, and cough shall stay in these Care Homes. Persons tested positive will be referred to COVID Hospitals. This will create the facility to accommodate around 70,000 persons in rural areas," Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said.

The Odisha government has set up 16,815 Temporary Medical Centres/Camps (TMCs) in 67,98 Gram Panchayats. In all these centres, a total of 7,62,345 beds have been arranged to provide COVID-19 health services in rural areas.

In order to achieve efficient handling of Coronavirus, ward level Committees will be formed in rural and urban areas. The committee will consist of Ward Members, ASHAs, Anganwadi Workers, ANMs and members of Self Help Groups, he added.

CM Patnaik informed that Gaon Kalyan Samitis' will manage the committee with an expenditure limit of Rs 10,000 and that the Sarpanchs will be empowered to manage CCHs and TMCs. Ward Committees in urban areas will be looked after by the Ward Officers, with the assistance of locals and volunteers.

Precautionary measures upped in Odisha

As several migrants returned to their home state, Coronavirus awareness drive has been intensified in the state, and household surveys are being conducted as a precautionary measure. Persons suffering from severe illness and with symptoms of cold, cough, and fever will be provided with necessary medical advice and treatment.

"Odisha is in a better position in COVID-19 containment, compared to other states because of the cooperation of people, the readiness of 10,000 beds in exclusive Coronavirus Hospitals, enough stock of medical equipment, and special training to health personnel have brought the rates of recovery to a satisfactory level and restricted the mortality rate to the least," CM Naveen Patnaik said.

(With inputs from ANI)