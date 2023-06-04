Odisha Train Accident: Special Train To Run From Bhadrak To Chennai

Following the Odisha train accident on June 2, that resulted in over 275 deaths, the state’s Information and Public Relations dept has announced a special train from Bhadrak to Chennai. The special train will also carry a parcel van attached to take the deceased in the train tradegy.

“A special train will start from Bhadrak at 1 pm and will run to Chennai. It will have stoppages at CTC, BBSR and all major places enroute. The train will also have a parcel van attached to carry the dead body, if required,” tweeted Odisha’s I & PR Department.

The Indian Railways earlier on Saturday, June 3 started a special train from Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai to Odisha’s Bhadrak for the benefit of the family members of the victims of the train accident in Odisha’s Balasore. The special train will follow the timing and routes of the Chennai-Howrah Mail, the authorities stated.

“Train No. 02840 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Bhadrak Special boarded from Chennai for the benefit of family members of accident victims. This will follow the timings and routes of Train No. 12840 Chennai – Howrah Mail,” said Indian Railway.

The death toll from the three-train disaster in Odisha's Balasore has risen to 288, with over 1,000 others injured.

Restoration work in full swing

Meanwhile, the restoration work is in full swing at the site of the tragic train accident in Balasore, Odisha. The South Eastern Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Aditya Kumar, provided an update on the progress, mentioning the removal of the capsized bogies and ongoing track connection work.

"Capsized bogies have been removed...Two bogies of goods train also have been removed...work of connecting tracks is going on from one side...will finish the work as soon as possible," said Aditya Kumar.

The railway officials are implementing numerous initiatives to hasten the restoration process out of a sense of urgency. According to the South Eastern Railway, around 1,000 employees have been deployed to the accident site to assist with repair activities. Seven Poclein Machines are being used to speed up the restoration process. Two accident response trains, a 140-ton railway crane, and three road cranes are also actively involved in the repair process. According to SER, another Road Crane is being mobilised to assist with the efforts.