Odisha Woman With Genetic Abnormality Born With 20 Toes And 12 Fingers

A 63-year-old Indian woman was reportedly born with 10 extra toes and 12 fingers due to a genetic abnormality called polydactyly which is a congenital condition where one has extra fingers or hands or toes. Kumar Nayak lives in Ganjam district in Odhisha and while talking to an international media said that she barely leaves her house as strangers have abused her and treated her differently because of her abnormality.

Nayak has been living with the abnormality throughout her life and said that because she was born in a poor family she couldn't be treated as her family never had the money. She normally stays indoors to avoid strangers and her neighbours. Polydactyly reportedly affects around one in 700-1,000 births worldwide, and Nayak has an extreme case. The surgery of Polydactyly depends on each individual and is recommended between the age of one and six years old. Last month another man from China who is now 21 was reportedly born with nine toes on his left foot, however, he had a life-changing surgery to remove the four extra toes on his foot.

A family suffering from polydactyly

Another Yawale family of Betul's Aathner Tehsil in Madhya Pradesh (MP) has been struggling to find jobs for themselves and even complete their education due to a genetic anomaly in the family. Yawale family, which suffers from polydactyly. Some of the family members of this MP family have more than 10 fingers in hands and toes making it utterly difficult for them to lead a normal life.

Baldev Yewale said that there are 25 people in his family and that everyone is suffering from polydactyly and some of his family members have up to 12 fingers. Yawale also said his children could not complete their education and that they were bullied by others in the school. He said, "My children did go to school but they could never complete their education. The other students in the school would tease my children. I have been seeking help from the government. Our family is very poor and we do not have any land as well."

(With ANI inputs)

