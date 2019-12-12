Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Inaugurates ‘Blanket Bank’ Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital

The ‘blanket bank’ at New Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital was inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday, December 12. The bank is an initiative by an organisation called 'Aao Saath Chalen' with the objective to provide blankets to the poor for free.

WATCH | Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Inaugurates 'blanket Bank' At Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital

'New Beginning'

During the inauguration, the Lok Sabha Speaker told reporters: "This is a new beginning in the government hospital of Delhi, which will prove to be very helpful for the families of the patients. The government works to provide basic facilities, but every person in the society should extend their support and for this, the competent people of the society should come forward to help the disabled people and become partners in building a new India.”

The initiative has been started specifically for the families of the patients who have to spend the night in at the hospital and cannot afford blankets.

The Speaker also added that people from all over the country come to Delhi for employment and in the absence of a residence, they are forced to sleep on the pavement in the open even in the winter season. He expressed concern over the matter and asked people to come forward and help.

He added, "I will go out on the streets of Delhi and see for myself and if anyone is found without a blanket or quilt, it will be made available to them at night."

Vishnu Mittal, the National Convenor of the ‘Aao Saath Chalen’ organisation, said that through the free blanket bank facility, family members of those hospitalised will be given quilts and blankets to be used during the night on the basis of recruitment slips. These blankets are given to them without any renting charge at night time and the beneficiaries have to deposit them back at the center in the morning.

Read | Sushil Modi Takes To The Road With A Blind Girl To Campaign For Eye Donation

Read | Continue Providing Sanitary Napkins Free Of Cost To Girls In School And Drop Outs: HC

(With inputs from ANI)