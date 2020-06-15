LS Speaker Om Birla Says Women Empowerment Is Crucial For Building 'New India'

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Sunday that women's empowerment and the safety and education of girls are among the fundamental requirements of building 'New India'.

Birla highlighted these aspects while inaugurating the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (IRIA)'s 'Raksha' Programme, an official release said.

"There is an urgent need for collective efforts towards the health, personal hygiene, education and nutrition of women and young girls. Only then will women be able to contribute to social progress. Women's empowerment and the safety and education of girls are among the fundamental requirements of building New India," he said.

The LS Speaker said that there is a crucial need to create awareness among women about personal hygiene and community health along with diseases like cervical cancer and breast cancer.

Om Birla acknowledged that foetal sex determination and female foeticide are a curse in the society and appreciated the IRIA for its efforts in the elimination of such practices. He suggested that the installation of sanitary pad vending machines in schools by the association will also help in reducing school dropout rates after a certain age among girls.

Health kits for girls

The National Convener and President of the Raksha Program Dr Sangeeta Saxena said that under the program more than two lakh kits would be distributed for women and girls. This kit would ensure their health, personal hygiene, and nutrition. Along with this, the Institution has prepared videos in local languages for sharing information about various diseases in order to spread awareness.

