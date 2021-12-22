Dr. SK Sarin, the director of the Institute of Liver & Biliary Science has said that “booster is a must” as nations across the globe are scrambling efforts to tackle the Omicron variant of Coronavirus. Amid the new variant scare, Sarin has said that protection against COVID-19 wanes away three to six months after the second jab is taken. Noting that variants escape the antibodies inside the body, the medical expert stated that an individual’s risk of Coronavirus infection is four to six times more if the person avoids booster shots.

On the contrary, if an individual takes boosters, Sarin added that the chances of severe COVID-19 are reduced by eight to ten times. He further cited all studies on new variants and SARS-CoV-2, the novel Coronavirus that causes COVID-19, to state that a third dose is necessary. Sarin said that healthcare workers and frontline warriors of COVID-19 should get booster jabs.

Separately, Dr. VK Paul, NITI Aayog member has noted that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in the parliament that the need, timing as well as the nature of boosting, if any, will be based on the scientific research. Paul noted that COVID-19 also infects with mild symptoms in the initial stages and added, “We're watching any change in the pattern of the presentation of the emerging cases very carefully.”

AIIMS director called for more research into Omicron

Even AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria called for more research into the Omicron variant of Coronavirus, which was first flagged by experts in South Africa and deemed a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization (WHO) in November. Guleria further said that most of the people with Omicron infection have mild symptoms but urged people to get vaccinated against severe illness of COVID-19.

AIIMS Director also said that “we should be aggressive in COVID appropriate behaviour” while adding that “there should be no super spreader events”. Guleria added that even though the Omicron variant is more transmissible, vaccination can prevent infection from the new variant, B.1.1.529.

It is to note that in India, while the country had registered only two cases of Omicron variant in two international passengers in Karnataka, within 20 days, the Omicron tally surpassed the 200 mark. As of now, the nation has 213 cases of Omicron infection across 15 states & UTs.

Image: PTI/ANI