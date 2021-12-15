Omicron: High Number Of Mutations Reason For Faster Transmission Of Variant, Says LNJP MD

The high number of mutations in the spike protein of the Omicron variant is responsible for faster transmission of COVID-19 virus, compared to the Delta variant, said Dr Suresh Kumar, MD of LNJP hospital New Delhi. Explaining the scientific difference between the two Coronavirus variants, Dr Kumar said there are 35 mutations in the spike protein of the Omicron variant while only 2-3 mutations in the delta variant.

"The difference between Omicron variant of COVID-19 and the Delta variant is the mutation in the spike protein. In Omicron, we have 35 mutations in the spike protein which is the reason for faster transmission. On the other hand, there are only 2-3 mutations in the delta variant. There are other differences too which are determined during genome sequencing," the MD told Republic TV.

He however asserted that the symptoms and possibility of deaths in Omicron cases are very low compared to the Delta variant, in which a patient requires ventilator and oxygen support.

"Delta variant was responsible for major modality and was reported in over 150 countries. The clinical severity was very high as patients would experience a sudden drop in oxygen levels and would require to be admitted to the ICU with ventilatory support," he said.

"However, in the case of Omicron variant, the data available so far shows that it is a mild one. This variant of COVID-19 does not cause much trouble among vaccinated individuals. Some of the symptoms of Omicron include sore throat, body ache, headache, and extreme weakness. Most patients recover in a short span of time," Dr Kumar added.

Omicron spreads to 77 countries

The new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron' which was first detected in South Africa has spread at an unprecedented rate to more than 77 countries in less than 3 weeks. WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that the highly-infectious virus is suspected to have reached even more areas, even if it hasn't been detected yet.

"77 countries have now reported cases of Omicron, and the reality is that Omicron is probably in most countries, even if it hasn't been detected yet. Omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant," the WHO said in a tweet.

Speaking about the booster jabs, Tedros said that the health agency was not against it but added that scientists are still digging out the evidence for the effectiveness of boosters against the Omicron variant.

Omicron cases in India

Delhi reported four new instances of Omicron variant on Tuesday, while Maharashtra reported eight new cases and Telangana reported its first two cases today. All six people who have tested positive for Omicron in the national capital, according to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, have a history of travelling overseas. The number of Omicron infections in India has now crossed 61. The state with the most Omicron cases in Maharashtra, with 28, followed by Rajasthan, with 17. Cases of Omicron have also been documented in Karnataka (3), Gujarat (4), Kerala (1), and Andhra Pradesh (1), as well as Delhi (6) and Chandigarh Union Territories (1).

Image: Republic/PTI