Omicron Scare: 7 New Cases Reported In Maharashtra; Total Tally In India At 12

In a breaking development, seven more people have tested positive for the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra, taking the tally of the new strain in India to 12, the state public health department said. Of the 12 cases, Maharashtra has so far reported eight.

According to Maharashtra health officials, of the seven new Omicron cases, four are foreign returnees and three are their close contacts. On Saturday, Maharashtra had reported its first Omicron case when a 33-year-old merchant engineer tested positive for the inspection. He had arrived in Mumbai on November 24 from Capetown through Dubai and Delhi.

World Health Organisation had recently declared the Omicron Variant of COVID-19 as the variant of concern. This strain was first discovered in South Africa and has spread to more than 30 countries. The symptoms of this strain are mild like sore throat, weakness and body ache. So far no severe illness has been reported. According to experts, the new variant is five-six times more transmissible than the Delta variant

First case of Omicron detected in Delhi

A 37-year-old man who arrived in the national capital from Tanzania tested positive for Omicron on Sunday. He has been admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital and has mild symptoms.

"So far, 17 patients of COVID-19 and six of their contacts have been admitted to the Lok Nayak Hospital. The Omicron variant has been found in one of the 12 samples sent for genome sequencing so far, according to a preliminary report," Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

"The patient is an Indian and had returned from Tanzania a few days ago. He has mild symptoms. The patient's travel history is being collated and his contacts are being traced," an official told PTI.

Omicron cases in India

India's first two cases were reported in Karanata- a 66-year-old South African nation and a Bengaluru doctor with no travel history. On Saturday, an NRI from Gujarat and a man from Maharashtra tested positive for Omicron.

According to the central government, the countries designated "at-risk" are European nations, including the UK, and South Africa, Botswana, Brazil, Mauritius, China, Zimbabwe, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore and Israel.

(Image: Pixabay)