Omicron Scare: Expert Panel To Meet On Covishield Booster Dose Approval Today

Amid the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Subject Expert Committee(SEC) under the Central Drugs Standard will conduct the first meeting regarding the coronavirus booster dose on Friday, 10th December, ANI cited sources. The meeting of the SEC comes after the Serum Institute of India had sought approval from the Drugs Controller General of India regarding the booster dose of the COVID-19. The SEC meeting is scheduled to begin at 12 pm on 10 December.

While filing its application with DCGI, the Serum Institute has mentioned that they have enough stock of the COVID-19 vaccine. Furthermore, SII highlighted that the demand for a third dose of vaccine has witnessed a rise in view of Omicron. The Serum Institute is the first vaccine manufacturing company in India to apply for approval of booster dose.

NTAGI meeting on booster dose

Recently, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India(NTAGI) held a virtual meeting over the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccines in India. However, no decision has been yet taken in this regard. Experts have suggested giving the third dose of vaccine to people in India after cases of new variant Omicron of COVID-19 has emerged, however, the government has not taken the decision over the matter.

COVID-19 situation in India

India witnessed an increase in daily COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row. According to the Union Health Ministry, as of 9 December, 9,419 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours, while active cases increased to 94742. According to Union Health Ministry, the total number of vaccine doses administered in India is 1,30,39,32,286.

Union Health Secy reviews public health response to COVID-19

On 9th December, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reviewed the public health response to COVID in light of the emergence of the Omicron variant, according to ANI. Furthermore, the Union Health Secretary also reviewed the progress of vaccination with Health Secretaries & NHM MDs of states & UTs, through a video conference on Thursday. Rajesh Bhushan also urged the states to ensure to maintain adequate stock for eight critical drugs identified in the clinical treatment of COVID-19.

Inputs from ANI

Image: PTI/Shutterstock