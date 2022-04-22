On Day 2 Of Boris Johnson's Visit, India-UK Ink 2 Governmental & 4 Non-governmental MoUs

Quick links:
Image: PTI
In a key development, India and United Kingdom signed six Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) on Friday. Of the six MoUs exchanged, two are Government to Government while four are Non-Governmental. The MoUs have been signed during UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's two-day visit to India.
Government to Government
Non-Governmental
The MoUs were signed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his British counterpart, Boris Johnson during the latter's India visit. Both the premiers held talks aimed at further bolstering cooperation in areas of defence, trade and clean energy. There were also discussions on a post-Brexit free trade deal, which the UK claimed will be negotiated and materialised before Diwali.
During the joint press briefing, Johnson referred to his Indian counterpart as a 'khaas dost'. "I don't think the things have ever been as strong or as good between us (India-UK) as they are now," the UK PM said, expressing gratitude for his 'fantastic welcome'. Elaborating on the same, he stated that he was made to feel lakin to celebrities such as Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan.