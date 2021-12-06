On Maitri Diwas, PM Modi Looks Forward To Continue Working With Bangladesh To Expand Ties

On the eve of Maitri Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he looks forward to continuing working with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to further expand and deepen bilateral ties between India and Dhaka. In a Twitter post, PM Modi also recalled the foundation of the India-Bangladesh friendship, which entered 50 years today.

Today India and Bangladesh commemorate Maitri Diwas. We jointly recall and celebrate the foundations of our 50 years of friendship. I look forward to continue working with H.E. PM Sheikh Hasina to further expand and deepen our ties. #मैत्री_दिवस #মৈত্রী_দিবস#MaitriDiwas — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 6, 2021

Commemorating the half-a-century long diplomatic relations between India and its Eastern neighbour, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi on Monday also tweeted, "today we mark 50 years of India recognising an independent, sovereign Bangladesh." "India was one of the first countries to establish bilateral diplomatic ties with Bangladesh on December 6, 1971," he added. Emphasising the historical importance of the day, MEA spokesperson Bagchi also added: "Maitri forged in shared martyrdom during the Liberation War, has traversed a 50-year journey towards scripting Shonali Adhyaya in bilateral relations. This year both countries jointly celebrate 'Maitri Diwas' under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi & Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina."

🇮🇳🇧🇩 | Today we mark 50 years of India recognizing an independent, sovereign Bangladesh.



India was one of the first countries to establish bilateral diplomatic ties with Bangladesh on December 6, 1971. #मैत्री_दिवस #মৈত্রী_দিবস #MaitriDiwas pic.twitter.com/XZmPs2mDHD — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) December 6, 2021

Indian High Commissioner in Bangladesh celebrates Maitri Diwas

On the eve of Maitri Diwas, a get-together of Bir Muktijoddhas was organized at IGCC on 5 December 2021, the Indian High Commissioner (IHCDhaka) Office informed through a Twitter post. "They recalled the road to Liberation in 1971 & Victory Day. They recounted stories of the struggle of people of Bangladesh and shared sacrifice of Indian armed forces," the tweet said. The event was graced by MoS Religious Affairs Md. Faridul Haque Khan MP along with HC Vikram Doraiswami, Saber Hossain Chowdhury MP and Secretary AL Barrister Biplab Barua graced the occasion.

In run up to #MaitriDiwas, BBKPS & @ihcdhaka organised a seminar on “Buddhism & Buddhist heritage of 🇮🇳&🇧🇩”today.



MoS Religious Affairs Md. Faridul Haque Khan MP along with HC @VDoraiswami, Mr. Saber Hossain Chowdhury MP & Secretary AL Barrister Biplab Barua graced the occasion. pic.twitter.com/TddzRumetO — India in Bangladesh (@ihcdhaka) December 4, 2021

Maitri Diwas

As per ANI, Maitri Diwas is the day when India first observed Bangladesh as an independent and sovereign nation, 10 days before it was officially liberated on December 16, 1971. As per MEA spokesperson Bagchi, India was the first country to do so and establish diplomatic ties with Dhaka. Apart from India and Bangladesh,18 countries around the world celebrate Maitri Diwas.

It is pertinent to mention that while the 18 countries - Belgium, Canada, Egypt, Indonesia, Russia, Qatar, Singapore, UK, Australia, France, Japan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Switzerland, Thailand, UAE and USA- observed Maitri Diwas on December 2, India and Bangladesh jointly decided to celebrate the day on December 6 as decided during PM Modi's last visit to Bangladesh in March 2021. "The holding of Maitri Diwas is a reflection of the deep and abiding friendship between the peoples of India and Bangladesh that have been forged in blood and shared sacrifices," MEA spokesperson Bagchi said in a statement released on December 2.

Image: @MEAIndia/Twitter