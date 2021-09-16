On PM Modi's Birthday, BJP Health Volunteers To Help Administer Over 1.5 Cr COVID Vaccines

According to party sources, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hopes to set a record by assisting the country to receive the highest number of COVID-19 vaccine inoculations on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday which is on September 17. According to BJP, the party is preparing its health volunteers to ensure that the maximum number of people receive their COVID-19 immunizations on the day. In the past, India has administered more than one crore COVID-19 vaccines in a single day.

According to the BJP representative, the party's goal is to administer more than 1.5 crore vaccines on the same day. Senior BJP leaders have stated that the party will work to ensure that the day will go down in history as the day when a record number of COVID vaccines were administered. Party president JP Nadda wants to commemorate the Prime Minister's birthday in a special way, according to BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh, who is also in charge of the health volunteers initiative.

"What can be more special than protecting people for which the Prime Minister is working day and night. It is a matter of pride that we have two Covid vaccines in our name and we have been able to protect citizens from this deadly pandemic. It would be a befitting tribute to PM Modi who strived hard to ensure people remain protected from Covid," stated Chugh.

Senior BJP leaders claimed that this would also be a fitting response to those who attempted to promote vaccine hesitation in people for solely political purposes, endangering people's lives. On Wednesday, September 15, India's cumulative vaccination against COVID-19 surpassed 76 crores. The Union Health Ministry announced on Thursday that India has surpassed the average daily COVID-19 vaccination rate of the world's 18 major countries.

According to the Ministry, the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to 81,70,000 (8.17 million) people in 18 major countries throughout the world, with India receiving 85,40,000 (8.54 million) doses. Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Russia are among the key countries on the list. For the past 81 days, the country has reported fewer than 50,000 cases of COVID infection. The total number of active cases in India is now 3,42,923.

