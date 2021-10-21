On PM Modi's Visit To RML Hospital, Specially-abled Beneficiary Sings Aye Mere Watan

As India achieved 100 crore-mark of COVID-19 vaccination, PM Narendra Modi visited Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in Delhi to express his gratitude towards the COVID warriors on Thursday, October 21. PM Modi interacted with several frontline workers and vaccine beneficiaries at the RML Hospital. During his visit, PM Modi met a physically disabled beneficiary of the COVID-19 vaccine at the MRL hospital to whom Modi congratulated and enquired about her health condition and family background. The special beneficiary also sang Aye Mere Watan for Modi.

During today's visit, PM Modi was accompanied by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Earlier in the day, PM Modi lauded the vaccination achievement and termed it as a "triumph of Indian science, enterprise, and the collective spirit of 130 crore Indians." Taking to microblogging platform PM Modi tweeted, "Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses, and all those who worked to achieve this feat".

PM Narendra Modi interacts with frontline workers, vaccine beneficiaries, WATCH

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits vaccination site at Delhi's RML Hospital as India achieves the landmark one billion COVID19 vaccinations mark pic.twitter.com/cncYtediH6 — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

PM @narendramodi shared a warm moment with a special beneficiary at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital who sang 'Aye Mere Watan' for him! #VaccineCentury pic.twitter.com/hTdQXZ2kPD — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) October 21, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives a thumbs up to healthcare workers at Delhi's RML Hospital today morning as India crosses one billion COVID19 vaccinations pic.twitter.com/3HzhY6oNfX — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

According to ministerial data, under the nationwide vaccination drive, India has successfully administered a total of 100 crore vaccine doses to eligible beneficiaries. The vaccination procedure first started for healthcare workers, followed by senior citizens, youths, and children of the nation. The expansion of the vaccination drive happened on March 1, which included citizens above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified 20 comorbidities.

COVID situation in India

COVID cases in India have been on a decline for the last few months. Health experts are suggesting that the pandemic is slowly turning into an endemic, which is good news for the nation and the world. In the last 24 hours, the nation reported only 18,454 fresh COVID cases, which is marginally lower than the cases reported a few months ago. Meanwhile, the mass vaccination drive in the country is also playing a vital role in protecting people from the deadly virus. Meanwhile, other states in India are also reporting a fewer number of COVID cases.

Image: ANI

With Inputs from ANI