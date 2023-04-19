On Sudan Crisis, India Coordinating With UN, Various Nations To Ensure Safety Of Citizens

As the ongoing violent clashes across Sudan enter the sixth day, India stated that it is intently working with the United Nations (UN) which has a substantial presence in the violence-hit nation, informed official sources. The Indian government is also coordinating with various countries in order to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals in the violence-hit nation.

Notably, Sudan is witnessing a deadly conflict between the country's armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum. Several people are reported to be trapped and severely injured while almost 100 have lost their lives. Amid the ongoing tension, the Indian government has prioritised the safety and security of its nationals stranded in the violent hit country.

India closely monitoring Sudan conflict

On Wednesday, the External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar spoke to his counterparts in Saudi Arabia and UAE and raised his safety concerns. As per the government sources, both Foreign Ministers have assured Jaishankar of their practical support on the ground.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia informed that EAM Jaishanakar held a telephonic conversation with Prince Faisal Bin Farhan and discussed the current situation in Sudan, with an emphasis on the importance of stopping the military escalation and returning to the framework agreement, in a way that ensures the security and stability of Sudan.

The Indian Government sources further informed that the Central government has set up a dedicated Control Room in New Delhi. "We are in continuous touch with our Embassy in Khartoum and are getting regular reports of the status of the Indian community. The Embassy in turn is in touch with the community and individuals through multiple methods including WhatsApp groups," it added.

Indian Embassy in Sudan directs Indians to stay inside amidst clashes in Khartoum

The Indians living in Sudan have been directed by the Embassy of India to take all the precautionary measures and stay inside their houses amidst explosions and gunfire in Khartoum. The directions were shared by the official account of the Embassy of India in Sudan after paramilitaries and the regular army went on to attack each other's bases.

"In view of reported firings and clashes, all Indians are advised to take utmost precautions, stay indoors and stop venturing outside with immediate effect. Please also stay calm and wait for updates," the Embassy stated.

What happened in Khartoum?

In the Sudanese capital, firing broke out on Saturday amid mounting tensions between the military and the paramilitary forces. The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Militia accused the army of attacking its bases in South Khartoum and claimed that they had seized the city airport and also had complete control over Khartoum's Republican Palace. The forces also said that it seized an airport and airbase in the northern city of Marawi, about 350 kilometres northwest of Khartoum.

The Sudanese Army also gave a separate statement on Saturday and said the fighting began after RSF troops tried attacking its forces in the southern part of the capital. The mIilitary also declared the RSF a “rebel force,” describing the paramilitary’s statements as “lies."

The clashes took place after tensions between the military and the RSF began rising in recent months, which led to a delay in the inking of an internationally backed deal with political parties to revive the country’s democratic transition. The delay of the planned integration of RSF into the regular army also started developing tensions between military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his number two, paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo. Military leader Burhan is having a dispute with his number two over talks to finalise a deal to return the country to civilian rule.