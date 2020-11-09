On Uttarakhand's 21st Foundation Day, CM Announces Rs 25,000 For Developing Gairsain

On the 21st foundation day of the state of Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, while addressing a program in Gairsain announced that Rs 25,000 crore would be spent on the town's planned development over the next 10 years. The Chief Minister also announced an array of measures for Gairsain which was declared as the state's summer capital in March, after a long-standing demand.

Rawat stated that a Centre of Excellence will be established under the Gairsain Skill Development Scheme besides a mushroom compost production unit there. Along will this, two modern labs will be set up at the Government Inter College, Gairsain. All work would be overseen by a committee headed by the chief secretary. The Uttarakhand Chief Minister also spoke about how several projects had been sanctioned for the construction of internal roads and drains in the hill town.

This was the first time that Gairsain held a statehood day function after it was declared as the summer capital. In June, the governor had acceded to the notice of turning Gairsain into Uttarakhand's summer capital, a declaration that partially fulfilled a persistent demand of the hill people of the state. The demand had originated since Uttarakhand's movement for statehood in the 1990s, with many advocating for Gairsain to be made its permanent capital.

After it was declared as the summer capital, Rawat called the town 'a symbol of aspirations' that had guided the statehood movement, adding that while all political parties had made promises about it, it was the BJP that had actually fulfilled the promise.

(With Agency Inputs; PTI Image)