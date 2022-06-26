Last Updated:

On World Drug Day, Police Depts Share Key Message On Drug Abuse In Bid To Raise Awareness

The International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking, also known as World Drug Day is marked to enhance cooperation to achieve a world free of drug.

Written By
Ajay Sharma
World Drug Day

Image: Shutterstock


As the world observes the International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking, also known as World Drug Day on June 26, several state and city police departments, as well as artists used their social media to increase the awareness against the drug abuse and enhance cooperation to achieve a world free of drug abuse.

To commemorate World Drug Day, the Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and AIIMS-Delhi director Dr Randeep Guleria flagged off a "Cyclothon" organised to create awareness and achieve the goal of a world free of drug use. Several people including resident doctors participated in the awareness campaign against drug abuse.

Mumbai Police says 'No to Drugs'

Mumbai Police also extended its support to the "Say no to drugs" campaign on the International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking, and tweeted, "Always say no to drug abuse, Stay away from drugs and live safe health." 

Creating awareness through social media against drug abuse, Meghalaya Police on Sunday tweeted, "Know where to draw the line, know where to erase one. Set your boundaries and say No to life-threatening 'temporary fun'. #SayNoToDrugs."

Through its official Twitter handle, Assam Police urged people not to let the drugs control them. "Don't let Drugs control your life. On this #InternationalDayAgainstDrugAbuse, let's take a pledge to eradicate the menace of drug abuse and trafficking from our society. Together, we shall overcome," Assam Police tweeted.

While increasing the awareness on Drug Day, Gujarat police also shared number the "1904" and asked people to call the number to share the details of people involved in drug scandals.

Minister Hardeep Puri calls drug abuse a 'serious menace'

Union Minister Hardeep Puri also took to his Twitter and called drug abuse a "serious menace" that afflicts societies, youth in particular. "On International Day Against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking let us pledge to strengthen action & cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse. Say No to Drugs", Hardeep Puri tweeted.

The famous sand-art artist Sudarsan Pattnaik used his extraordinary talent of shaping sand and created an artistic depiction of the aftermath of the drug abuse on the human body. Sharing the image of his sand-art on his Twitter account, Sudarsan Pattnaik supported the 'Say no to drugs' campaign. 

