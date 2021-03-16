One Dead, 10 Sick After Drinking Contaminated Water At Labour Quarters In Kolkata

Contaminated water in Kolkata has claimed the life of one person and made 10 others fall sick. A senior civic official revealed that the incident took place in Kolkata's Bhowanipore area.

A forty-three-year-old named Bhubaneswar Das, a resident of labour quarters of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Sashi Sekhar Bose Row, died after drinking water allegedly contaminated with sewage.

At least 10 other residents of the same quarters have fallen sick and are undergoing treatment. All of them had consumed the drinking water supplied by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

As per ward coordinator Ratan Malakar, the contamination took place on DL Khan Road. "Any death is unfortunate. We are taking all precautionary measures and necessary repairing has been undertaken. We are supplying drinking water and ORS to the families in the area," said Malakar.

On this incident, the Chairman of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation board of directors Firhad Hakim has also sought a report from the departments concerned in this regard.

Pamela Goswami hospitalised after contaminated water consumption

In another incident on March 15, one inmate died and seven others of the Alipore Women’s Correctional Home in Kolkata were hospitalised after they allegedly consumed contaminated food or water. Jail authorities said they were investigating the cause.

It was also reported that BJP youth leader Pamela Goswami, who is lodged in the same jail, was admitted to SSKM Hospital after she fell sick following drinking contaminated water. She was discharged on March 16.

Pamela Goswami was the state secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) youth wing. She was arrested allegedly with 100 gm of cocaine "worth a few lakh of rupees" in her handbag and other parts of the car.