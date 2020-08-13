One Million And Counting: Nation Unites To Demand Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput

The nation has united to seek justice for Sushant Singh Rajput and rejected all attempts to cover up his death. Many questions remain unanswered as Republic Media Network continues to expose glaring loopholes in the investigation.

#CBIForSSR is the longest-running campaign of 2020 and the top trend on social media with 10,61,554 tweets and counting. So far, 1,18,558 missed calls and 1,00,812 WhatsApp texts have been received as well.

#CBIForSSR | Join India's biggest public campaign and demand justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.



Tweet your videos using the hashtag and join Republic's campaign - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/uNzpFipHzR — Republic (@republic) August 12, 2020

Keep the momentum going, here is how you can join the campaign:

WhatsApp your message on 7304434381

Give us a missed call on 7304434381

Tweet using #CBIForSSR

Let your voices be heard!