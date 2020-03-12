One More Tests Positive For Coronavirus In Ladakh, Toll Reaches 3

One more person today tested positive for coronavirus, in the recently carved out union territory, Leh.
Happening now:— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 12, 2020
Media briefing on actions taken, preparedness & updates for the management of #COVID19 #HelpUsToHelpYou @PMOIndia @drharshvardhan @AshwiniKChoubey @MIB_India @PIB_India @DG_PIB @MEAIndia @MoCA_GoI @shipmin_india @tourismgoi https://t.co/Mt5LsdHTfD
While speaking to Republic Commissioner Secretary, Rigzin Samphel said " Test report is positive. He waa part of a group that had gone to Iran on a pilgrimage. His father was also infected with this virus infection,
Samphel further said, "so far 3 have tested positive and all of them have been kept in isolation ward". It is pertinent to mention that 02 persons who had earlier tested positive had a history of travelling to coronavirus-hit countries.
READ: Coronavirus: Passengers From 15 Nations Not Allowed To Enter Delhi Airport Duty-free Shopping Area
READ: Coronavirus Pandemic: Here's What ‘Contain’ And 'Delay' Phase Of Action Plan Mean