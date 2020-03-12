The Debate
The Debate
One More Tests Positive For Coronavirus In Ladakh, Toll Reaches 3

General News

Globally, around 4,600 people have died due to Coronavirus, with the epicentre being in China. The virus has infected around 1,26,000 people

Coronavirus

One more person today tested positive for coronavirus, in the recently carved out union territory, Leh. 

While speaking to Republic Commissioner Secretary, Rigzin Samphel said " Test report is positive. He waa part of a group that had gone to Iran on a pilgrimage. His father was also infected with this virus infection,

Samphel further said, "so far 3 have tested positive and all of them have been kept in isolation ward". It is pertinent to mention that 02 persons who had earlier tested positive had a history of travelling to coronavirus-hit countries.

