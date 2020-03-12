One More Tests Positive For Coronavirus In Ladakh, Toll Reaches 3

One more person today tested positive for coronavirus, in the recently carved out union territory, Leh.

While speaking to Republic Commissioner Secretary, Rigzin Samphel said " Test report is positive. He waa part of a group that had gone to Iran on a pilgrimage. His father was also infected with this virus infection,

Samphel further said, "so far 3 have tested positive and all of them have been kept in isolation ward". It is pertinent to mention that 02 persons who had earlier tested positive had a history of travelling to coronavirus-hit countries.

