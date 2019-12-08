Two Vegetables For One: Onions Too Pricy, Goa Restaurants Take Desperate Measures

The surge in onion prices in Goa has made it challenging for the city restaurants to include onion in their menu. To Keep up with the onion prices and locals’ choices, restaurants in Goa have replaced onions with Cabbage and Carrots. Many restauranteurs have completely removed the vegetable from the dishes being served at their outlets.

At the same time as a part of the salad, many have changed onion with cabbage and carrot as prices of onion shoot up the sky.

“Onion price in Goa has crossed Rs 160 mark. Earlier, the prices used to surge for 7-8 days and dive down but now every day the prices go up by at least Rs 20. Keeping that in mind, we have removed onions from our menu and replaced them with cabbage and carrot,” Ganesh, a restaurateur, mentioned.

The soaring price of onions is making the restaurant owners cry their eyes out. Dealing with the high price, many restaurants have cut down on the purchase of onion as a measure.

He added, “We get into an argument with customers daily. But what can we do? We ignore them, there is no other solution.”

Echoing similar sentiments, a vacationer from Maharashtra’s Kohlapur asserted that he prefers onions with spicy meals however he’s not getting it in Goa.

Several restaurant house owners within the area mentioned that they’ve reduced the amount of onion they serve to their customers.

Goa Rural Growth Minister Michael Lobo mentioned that tourism woes are arising resulting from rising onion costs. “When tourists ask for onions while eating lunch, they are given cabbage instead,” he said.

The value of onions has been on the rise in several parts of the nation, which has sparked protests among people, demanding the government a solution.

Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant on November 6 stated that Goa's Susegado (laid-back) attitude has led landowners to give up on farming, causing the prices of onions to skyrocket.

