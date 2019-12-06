Vistara Chief Responds To Photo Of Napping Air Hostess, Says 'our Crew Is Human Too'

Vistara's Chief Commercial Officer slammed the Twitter user who recently complained about the company's employee who was sleeping in the lounge area. Sanjiv Kapoor gave a befitting reply supporting the Vistara air hostess and called the company's crew 'finest' and that they are 'human too'. He further suggested the Twitter user to take the post down. The passenger had posted a photo of an air hostess taking a nap in the lounge of Kempegowda Airport, Bengaluru which he deleted after Kapoor's reply.

We do not condone such photos being taken of our crew or customers without their permission, nor do we think it is correct to post such photos on social media. Our crew are the finest in the industry, and are human too. We suggest you do the right thing and take the photo down. — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) December 4, 2019

A Twitter user tweeted, “Your cabin crew providing negative image of Vistara at BLR Domestic lounge on December 3 at 4:25 pm. Please improve your image provided by the cabin crew”.

Read - Vistara Plans Complete Revamp Of Its Frequent-flyer Programme

Netizens hailed the 'boss'

Soon after Kapoor's tweet, Netizens hailed him as a 'great boss'. Some of the internet users also took this opportunity to praise the Vistara services and acknowledged that they have 'most professional crew' on board. One Twitter user also criticised the passenger who posted the photo of Vistara crew without her consent and called it 'unnecessary'. Others were also seen calling the gesture, 'unethical' while praising Kapoor for standing up for his crew and believe that there was nothing wrong with an air hostess taking a nap.

Regularly fly Vistara and the inflight experience is among the best today .. — Ritu (@DrRituAnand) December 6, 2019

absolutely right. I feel there is nothing wrong in taking a nap without any impact to the assigned flight and passengers. One who took the pic should also explain if there was any impact on the flight or passengers to raise this issue. This is just to gain publicity. — DaringDeb (@TwitDaringDeb) December 5, 2019

Read - Flyer Complains After Vistara's System Refuses To Accept Professor As Her Title, Airline Responds

I have literally logged on to Twitter after months just to tell you how much I respect you after this comment! @TheSanjivKapoor. We tend to forget empathy as consumers. @AviationAnalyst — Tinaaz Wadia (@lifeinextreme) December 4, 2019

This is in very bad taste and judgement . Actually , Twitter should take this down , as it's a clear violation of your crew member's fundamental rights. It's no secret that Cabin Crew have probably amongst the toughest jobs ! Leave em alone Mr.Analyst ! — Gallery One (@galleryoneindia) December 4, 2019

Read - Vistara Announces International Operations; To Launch Services To Singapore

Read - Vistara To Hire 100 Pilots, 400 Cabin Crew From Jet Airways