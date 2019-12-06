The Debate
Vistara Chief Responds To Photo Of Napping Air Hostess, Says 'our Crew Is Human Too'

Vistara's chief commercial officer slammed the Twitter user who recently complained about the company's employee who was sleeping in the lounge area.

Vistara

Vistara's Chief Commercial Officer slammed the Twitter user who recently complained about the company's employee who was sleeping in the lounge area. Sanjiv Kapoor gave a befitting reply supporting the Vistara air hostess and called the company's crew 'finest' and that they are 'human too'. He further suggested the Twitter user to take the post down. The passenger had posted a photo of an air hostess taking a nap in the lounge of Kempegowda Airport, Bengaluru which he deleted after Kapoor's reply. 

A Twitter user tweeted, “Your cabin crew providing negative image of Vistara at BLR Domestic lounge on December 3 at 4:25 pm. Please improve your image provided by the cabin crew”.

Read - Vistara Plans Complete Revamp Of Its Frequent-flyer Programme

Netizens hailed the 'boss'

Soon after Kapoor's tweet, Netizens hailed him as a 'great boss'. Some of the internet users also took this opportunity to praise the Vistara services and acknowledged that they have 'most professional crew' on board. One Twitter user also criticised the passenger who posted the photo of Vistara crew without her consent and called it 'unnecessary'. Others were also seen calling the gesture, 'unethical' while praising Kapoor for standing up for his crew and believe that there was nothing wrong with an air hostess taking a nap. 

Read -  Flyer Complains After Vistara's System Refuses To Accept Professor As Her Title, Airline Responds

Read - Vistara Announces International Operations; To Launch Services To Singapore

Read - Vistara To Hire 100 Pilots, 400 Cabin Crew From Jet Airways

 

