‘Outstanding Achievement’: PM Modi On Jal Jeevan Mission Completing 60% Of Its Target

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his pleasure over the increasing coverage of functional tap water connections in the rural households of the country. Terming it an ‘outstanding achievement’, PM Modi also assured that the central government is doing everything possible to increase this coverage at a faster pace in the coming time.

India on Tuesday achieved a huge milestone of bringing functional taps with clean water flowing through them in at least 60% of the households of its villages. Hailing PM Modi for his vision of ‘Har Ghar Jal’, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the country was able to achieve this progress under the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’.

In reply to the tweet by Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Prime Minister tweeted, "This is an outstanding achievement and will empower several lives. We are doing everything possible to increase this coverage at an even greater pace in the times to come."

This is an outstanding achievement and will empower several lives. We are doing everything possible to increase this coverage at an even greater pace in the times to come. https://t.co/prHjrIhz02 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2023

More about the Jal Jeevan Mission

The Jal Jeevan Mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2019, to provide a tap water connection by 2024 to every rural household within the country. Notably, at the time the mission was announced in 2019, of the 19.35 crore rural households, only 3.23 crore (16.72%) had access to tap water connections. However, around 11 crore rural households in India have received access to tap water connections by January 2023.

The Jal Jeevan Mission is one of the largest infrastructure-building programmes in the country and involves installing source-to-household water tap connections.

According to government data, a total of 123 districts and more than 1.53 lakh villages of India have reported ‘Har Ghar Jal’ which means that every household in the village has access to clean drinking water through the tap. In January this year, over 11 crores (56.84%) of rural households got access to tap water supply in their homes.