Over 1.30 Cr People Vaccinated Against COVID-19 In India So Far, Says Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday confirmed that a total of 1,30,67,047 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 till 6 pm on February 25. This includes 84,42,866 health workers, of which 65,82,007 have received the first dose and 18,60,859 have received the second dose. 46,24,181 frontline workers have till now been administered the first dose of the vaccine.

The Ministry also made it clear that only one person has been hospitalized at AIIMS, Bhubaneshwardue to vaccination-related complications in the past 24 hours. In total, 51 people have been hospitalized after receiving the vaccination, of which 26 have been discharged after treatment while 2 are still undergoing treatment. The total number of deaths stands at 23.

Healthcare and frontline workers first dose coverage of more than 80% in 4 states

As per the ministry, three States and one Union Territory- Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Lakshwadeep have already administered the first dose of vaccination to about 80 per cent of the healthcare workers and frontline workers.

8 States and Union Territories- Bihar, Tripura, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Uttrakhand, Jharkhand, Karnataka, and Andaman and Nicobar islands have administered the first dose of the vaccine to more than 80% of the registered healthcare workers, the ministry added.

The ministry highlighted that 6 States/Union Territories- Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Uttrakhand, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Tripura have more than 60% frontline workers administered the first dose of the vaccination.

4 states/Union Territories with less than 50% Healthcare Vaccinated

"Nagaland, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Puducherry have administered the first dose of the vaccine to less than 50% of the registered healthcare workers. Pudducherry particularly has had a bad record with the rate of vaccination as low as 33.7 per cent", the Ministry said.

Further, 8 states/ union territories- Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Manipur, Assam, Meghalaya, Kerala, and Puducherry have first dose coverage among frontline workers of less than 25 per cent.

2nd phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive announced

The ministry also announced the 2nd phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive from March 1. Elaborating further, the ministry said that everyone over 60 years of age and those over 45 years of age with comorbidities will be able to get the vaccine free at government hospitals and for a minimal charge at private hospitals. It added that no vulnerable person will be left out and no stone will be left unturned to help everyone heal from the disease.

After a meeting held with all the States and Union Territories on February 24 to review the progress of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, an advisory was issued to the States and Union Territories to expand COVID-19 vaccination sessions to all Public Health Care Facilities along with CGHS and PMJAY empanelled hospitals from next month.

(with inputs from PTI)

