Over 100 Tribals Renounce Christianity In Assam, Convert To Hinduism After CM's Appeal

More than hundreds of people belonging to the Christian community accepted Hinduism on Monday, February 27. This development came weeks after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to the Tiwa population in the Morigaon district of Assam to remain rooted in their identity, and culture and maintain distance from conversions.

The event was hosted by Jur Singh Borodolai, the general secretary of Goba Deoraja Raj Parishad, where 43 members of 11 Christian Tiwa families accepted Hinduism.

More than 100 people convert back to Hinduism in Assam’s Jagiroad

The event held under the name "Bhasha Sanskriti Aru Udyog Parv" was conducted in the Jagiroad area of the Morigaon district in Assam. The Christian families adopted Hinduism in a traditional ceremony observed at the court of the Gova (Tiwa) king. According to reports, the Goba Deoraja Raj Parishad, Jur Singh Bordoloi claimed that people "willfully" co-operated with the parishad and did a "ghar wapsi" and also promised to not go to Christianity again.

Meanwhile, at another event, more than 24 families of the community accepted Hinduism in Mortan village en route to Karbi Anglong from Nellie in Assam. The chief organiser of the Hindu Suraksha Samity, Assam Unit, Radu Kakoti, said the poor people in the state of Assam have become an easy target for Christian missionaries as they lure poor Hindus by offering small jobs or money. Notably, the Hindu Suraksha Samity has chosen 2025 as the target year to complete its mission of converting Christian and tribal communities to their original religious roots of Hinduism in Assam.

Earlier in 2022, the Assam government launched an inquiry to find out the truth about reported incidents of conversion and foreigners conducting religious preachings in the state on tourist visas. Assam had also written to organisations to blacklist all foreigners who have been violating tourist and visit visa norms and taking part in religious meetings in the state. Further, the state government asked the Center to ban all organisations that have been inviting these foreign nationals. At least three Swedish and seven German nationals were detained by police officials in Assam and later sent to Delhi for deportation after they were found to have attended the religious meeting.