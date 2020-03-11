Over 70 Indians Stranded In Italy, Denied Boarding Flight Without COVID-19 Certificates

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus scare and at least 10,149 positive coronavirus cases in Italy, over 70 Indian students are stranded at the Milan Malpensa International Airport for over 18 hours now. The Indian students have been denied to board the Air India plane by authorities as they do not have a medical certificate which certifies them of being COVID-19 symptom-free.

The government made it mandatory for people to get a COVID-19 negative certificate in order to enter India, effective from March 10. Cases of Coronavirus in India has risen to 60 as of March 11.