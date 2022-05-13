All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday, May 12, condemned the killing of Rahul Bhat, in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Owaisi questioned the BJP government over the safety of Kashmiri Pandits and accused them of using the community as an "electoral issue."

Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit, succumbed to his injuries after he was shot at by terrorists while he working at the Tehsildar's office in J&K's Chadoora village.

"I totally condemn it. It has to be condemned. Any killings has to be condemned whether it is a Kashmiri Pandit or not. In this particular case, it has to be openly condemned," Asaduddin Owaisi told Republic Media Network.

Owaisi said that the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was using Kashmiri Pandits as an "electoral issue" and accused the Centre of "failing" in their duty. He questioned the government on the measures they had taken to protect Kashmiri Pandits and called on the BJP-led Centre to provide safety to Kashmiri Pandits.

In response to a question regarding why the parties in Kashmir do not name and condemn JEM and Lashkar, Owaisi said that BJP needs to respond as they shared government with PDP and Mehbooba Mufti.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Owaisi said, "I want to know from the Modi government what have you done there in order to protect them. Isn't it the failure of that government?" "So long as BJP and Narendra Modi continue to use Kashmiri Pandits as an electoral issue. You are failing in your duty," Asaduddin Owaisi said.

Speaking on the Varanasi Court's order to allow the survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque premises, the AIMIM chief said that the court order is a 'blatant violation" of the Supreme Court's Babri Masjid Judgement and Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. He stated that he did not want to lose another mosque after Babri Masjid. Owaisi expressed hope that the Gyanvapi Mosque management committee and All India Muslim Personal Law Board go to the supreme court. He called the court's verdict a "complete violation" of the Supreme Court verdict on the Babri Masjid issue and the 1991 Places of Worship Act.

Kashmiri Pandit shot at by terrorists in J&K

Rahul Bhat was shot at by terrorists while he was working at the Tehsildar's office in the Chadoora village of Budgam. He was taken to SMHS Hospital, Srinagar, for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries. The Jammu and Kashmir Police has said that as per the preliminary investigation, two terrorists have been involved in the crime. Anger and grief engulfed Budgam as the mortal remains of Rahul Bhat were brought to the Kashmiri Pandit colony in Sheikhpura, where he lived.

The #injured was immediately brought to SMHS Hospital, Srinagar for treatment where he #succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation reveals that 02 #terrorists are #involved in this #heinous crime & have used pistol for committing this crime.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/4gnHF9r9cv — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 12, 2022

(Image: ANI/Republic)