Pakistan-backed LeT Terrorist Who Planned Grenade Attack In Jammu & Kashmir Arrested

In a massive victory for the Indian Army, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, who was tasked with carrying out a grenade attack by Pakistan, was arrested from Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Wednesday.

Sohail Ahmed Bhat, a resident of Bathri Gandoh village was arrested from the Drabshalla Thathri area of Kishtwar with a grenade, averting a major attack on armed forces and civilians in the Union Territory.

The arrested terrorist belongs to the Lashkar-e-Taiba and was sent the grenade by LeT operative Khobaib based in Pakistan, army sources told Republic TV.

NIA nabs 2005 Delhi Serial Blasts convict

In another development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested 2005 Delhi serial blasts mastermind, Tariq Ahmad Dar, during a crackdown on terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir last week. Tariq Ahmad, who was imprisoned for almost a decade in the 2005 blasts case, has been arrested once again, this time for allegedly providing financial help and hatching conspiracy for the Lashkar-e-Toiba. He was also allegedly involved in Pakistan-based terror commanders radicalizing local youth to join terror ranks and also giving them arms and ammunition training, officials said.

He was allegedly providing logistical and material support to terrorists and facilitating them in their nefarious designs. The NIA seized electronic devices, incriminating documents, records of suspicious financial transactions from his place. The arrest was made during the raids in connection with the terror conspiracy hatched by Pakistan proxies in Kashmir. A total of four people were arrested by the agency today, including Tariq Ahmad.